COAS chairs ‘special’ corps commanders conference

ISLAMABAD: The corps commanders conference, lasting seven hours, concluded at the General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi.

The army’s top leadership discussed matters related to external and internal security.

Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa had summoned the meeting.

On Sunday, the army chief discussed regional security, among other issues, with President Ashraf Ghani during his day-long visit to Kabul.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said both sides reviewed the prevailing security environment in the region and the bilateral relationship between the two countries.

The army chief offered Pakistan’s complete support in achieving shared interests in the war against terrorism, including training and capacity building of the Afghan security forces.

Meanwhile, at the last corps commanders’ conference on September 7, the forum discussed internal and external security situation of the country and progress of operation Radd-ul-Fasaad.

That was the first meeting of the army’s top commanders after US President Donald Trump announced his new South Asia policy on August 22.

Since then, Pakistan has taken a strong stance against the ‘anti-Pakistan’ policy, with the military leadership holding several meetings with the civilian government.