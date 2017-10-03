Two Indian posts destroyed, civilian martyred in LoC firing

RAWALPINDI: The Pakistan Army destroyed two Indian posts after a civilian was martyred by Indian firing along the Line of Control (LoC), said a statement released by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The firing also injured four other civilians in the area, the incident took place in the Rakhchikri sector.

“Pakistan Army effectively engaged the Indian posts targetting the civilian posts,” added the ISPR.

The Foreign Office said that India has violated the ceasefire agreement five times in the last 12 days, during which 11 civilians, including five women, have been martyred.

On September 30, unprovoked firing across the Line of Control martyred a junior commissioned officer (JCO) and two civilians.

The incident also took place in the Rakhchikri area of Rawalakot, Azad Kashmir, in which the Indian troops targeted civilian population through heavy weapons, the ISPR had said in a statement.

On September 27, one civilian embraced martyrdom and four others were wounded after Indian forces resorted to firing in the Nakyal sector of Azad Kashmir.

The Pakistan Army had inflicted casualties and heavy losses on the Indian posts in retaliation.

Pakistan has time and again expressed concerns and protested with over the ceasefire violations and targeting of its civilians.

Top civilian and military leaders have expressed serious concerns over repeated violations by India of the ceasefire agreement along the LoC.

The meeting of the National Security Committee, chaired by Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, also condemned Indian atrocities against the people of Indian-occupied Kashmir.