Shahid Afridi’s alleged mistress enters Bigg Boss 11 house

Indian actress/model Arshi Khan was seen entering the controversial reality TV show Bigg Boss yesterday. Arshi is the same woman who accused Pakistani cricketer Shahid Afridi of having an extra marital affair with her.

Afghan-born, Indian actress Arshi Khan is less famous for her professional work and more popular for her scandals and controversies. Though the actress has no prominent work known, people mostly know her from her scandal with cricketer Shahid Afridi with whom the actress claimed of having intimate relation with.

Initially the actress denied having any connections with the cricket icon by saying: “I have lots of friends and relatives in Dubai and travel to Dubai very often. A lot of Pakistani cricketers are seen visiting, shopping and partying in Dubai and regular visitors to Dubai meet them often. This does not mean I am dating Afridi.”

But later tweeted confirming the news saying that she was in love with Afridi and they had a physical relationship. The actress has since then been in a number of controversies thus ending up in Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss house.