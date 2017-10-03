PML-N trying to influence court: PPP

Former Chairman Senate and Secretary General Pakistan Peoples Party Syed Nayyar Hussain Bukhari has said that Interior Minister should respect the law of the land.

He said that the attempt of Interior Minister to barge in the court is continuation of PML-N disrespect for courts of the country.

Nayyar Hussain Bukhari asked PML-N not to drag courts into politics.

Nayyar Hussain Bukhari said that Nawaz Sharif was summoned by the court on the charges of corruption and wrongdoings and he should face the trial with dignity but the hue and cry by the ruling party itself is a proof that Nawaz Sharif is involved in corruption and wrongdoing.

He said that PML-N had in the past initiated false and concocted cases against PPP leadership but now they are themselves faced with cases in the courts during their own government. PML-N gathering outside court to influence courts has miserably failed. The end of PML-N is written on the wall and no uproar by the ruling party can stop it now.

The ruling party gathered government ministers and party workers outside court to influence court but failed and now people are forced to remember the attack on Supreme Court by the PML-N goons in 1990s, Syed Nayyar Hussain Bukhari concluded.