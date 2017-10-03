Latest update October 3rd, 2017 10:00 AM

The Daily Mail is providing Latest News, Headlines +ACY-amp+ADs Stories from Pakistan about Politics, Business, Sports, Showbiz, Entertainment +ACY-amp+ADs etc. Daily Mail

Latest News

Kerala actress kidnap and rape: Actor Dileep reportedly paid Rs 3 crore to the accused

Oct 03, 2017 Rape Updates from India 0

The Kerala High Court was informed that actor Dileep, who is currently in a Kochi jail for his role in the kidnap and rape of an actress, had offered Rs 3 crore to the kidnappers.

According to an IANS report, the court was ingormed that the actor offered the main accused Pulsar Suni Rs 1.5 crore for the kidnapping and double the amount if he was caught by the police.

Dileep was arrested in July and was charged with rape, criminal conspiracy and wrongful confinement of the actress, who was his co-star. The victim in her statement said she was forcefully restrained in her vehicle when she was travelling from Thrissur to Kochi, driven around for two hours and raped by at least four men who recorded the act on a mobile phone.

The High Court is hearing the bail plea of Dileep for the third time. He was denied bail twice by a lower court.

Amitabh Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai being probed in Panama Paper Case

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Pak-China News Exchange Section

Special Editorial

Editor’s Pick

DM Investigates

DM Investigates Archive

Pak-China Media Forum

Subscribe free to Latest News

Special Coverage

Special Coverage

Special coverage on China's Two Party Sessions by The Daily Mail - People's Daily