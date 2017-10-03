Kerala actress kidnap and rape: Actor Dileep reportedly paid Rs 3 crore to the accused

Latest update October 3rd, 2017 10:00 AM
Oct 03, 2017 Rape Updates from India 0
The Kerala High Court was informed that actor Dileep, who is currently in a Kochi jail for his role in the kidnap and rape of an actress, had offered Rs 3 crore to the kidnappers.
According to an IANS report, the court was ingormed that the actor offered the main accused Pulsar Suni Rs 1.5 crore for the kidnapping and double the amount if he was caught by the police.
Dileep was arrested in July and was charged with rape, criminal conspiracy and wrongful confinement of the actress, who was his co-star. The victim in her statement said she was forcefully restrained in her vehicle when she was travelling from Thrissur to Kochi, driven around for two hours and raped by at least four men who recorded the act on a mobile phone.
The High Court is hearing the bail plea of Dileep for the third time. He was denied bail twice by a lower court.
Aug 07, 2017 0
Jun 24, 2017 0
Oct 03, 2017 0
Special coverage on China's Two Party Sessions by The Daily Mail - People's Daily