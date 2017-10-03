Islamabad administration denies ordering Rangers deployment at NAB court

ISLAMABAD: The deputy commissioner of the federal capital has denied issuing orders for deployment of Pakistan Rangers personnel at the accountability court premises where former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s hearing was conducted.

In a press release from his office, the deputy commissioner acknowledged receiving a letter from the Senior Superintendent of Police (Operations), but said he took no action over the matter after discussing it with the senior police officer.

“On receipt of said letter Deputy Commissioner discussed the same with Senior Superintendent of Police (Operations), after mutual discussion no further action was taken by the Deputy Commissioner on the said letter, neither Deputy Commissioner issued any instruction to Panjnad Rangers regarding the deployment of Rangers in the premises of National Accountability court (NAB) Court,” said the press release.

“Rangers was not requisitioned by the ICT Administration for any kind of deployment in the premises of Court on 2nd October, 2017,” it added.

As per the SSP’s letter, a copy of which is available with media, the request for deployment of Rangers in G-11 — where the Judicial Complex is situated — was sent to maintain the law and order situation in the federal capital.

The interior ministry has started an investigation into the matter to ascertain on whose orders the Rangers personnel were deployed.

The deployment of Rangers personnel became a matter of controversy after Federal Minister for Interior Affairs Ahsan Iqbal was barred from entering the court complex while Nawaz’s hearing was underway.

Iqbal also questioned the deployment of Rangers, who also barred media personnel from entering the premises during the hearing of the three NAB references against the former prime minister earlier today.

While addressing the media, Iqbal said the Islamabad chief commissioner was coordinating the security arrangements for today’s hearing.

“This morning, however, the situation had changed and the Rangers had taken over security [of the judicial complex],” said Iqbal, explaining that in Islamabad the Rangers operate on the directions of the chief commissioner.

The minister said that the Rangers claimed to have “their own orders”, adding that this is a deplorable state of affairs which demands being taken notice of.

“Rangers are subordinate to my ministry..they’re supposed to work under the command of the civil administration. If Rangers have refused to observe orders, a high-level inquiry will be held and we will see who has challenged the writ of the government,” said a visibly upset Iqbal.

“I waited for the Rangers commander for 15 minutes, this is unacceptable, Whosoever has done this, disciplinary action will be taken against him. I will resign as I will not be a puppet minister.”