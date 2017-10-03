Constitution ‘mocked’ to rescue Nawaz Sharif: Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairperson Imran Khan said that Constitution has been ‘mocked’ by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leaders just to rescue former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

Reacting to the passing of Elections Bill 2017 in the National Assembly, he tweeted that “Black day today for Pak democracy with passage of Elec Reforms Bill which allows a disqualified person to head a political party.”

On the other hand, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Senator Pervaiz Rasheed said that he is amazed at the way opposition reacted to the passing of the bill.

“Opposition creating a ruckus over the matter is just a political show,” he said.

National Assembly had already passed this bill but some amendments were made to it while it was presented in the Senate, he remarked.

Earlier, the National Assembly had passed the Elections Bill 2017, paving way for former prime minister Nawaz Sharif to regain chairmanship of the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz.

A controversial clause in the bill allows politicians disqualified from holding public office to lead political parties.