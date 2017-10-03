Amitabh Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai being probed in Panama Paper Case

Over a hundred individuals and entities are getting probed by the Mumbai team of Enforcement Directorate (ED) in Panama Papers case, including Bollywood biggies like Amitabh Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai and Ajay Devgn.

The latest media reports suggest that the Bachchans have recently submitted documents of their financial dealings with the ED in connection with the issue. According to a source, “The replies have been received. They could be soon summoned as part of the probe.”

A chain of media outlets had leaked more than 11 million documents of Mossack Fonseca (MF), a Panama based law firm, which revealed a global network of offshore companies helping the wealthy hide their assets.

As per the information available in public domain, the actor Ajay Devgn is said to have bought 1,000 shares of a British Virgin Islands company, Marylebone Entertainment Ltd, which was incorporated in 2013. Devgn bought the shares in the name of his company Nysa Yug Entertainment, which he owns along with his wife Kajol.

In the case of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, the leaked documents revealed that the former Miss World and her family members were part of a company incorporated in the British Virgin Islands for at least three years.

The Panama Papers have also revealed that Amitabh Bachchan was allegedly the director in at least four offshore shipping companies. In the past Bachchan has denied involvement in the case.

The Panama Case has been in headlines in Pakistan too, as Ex-Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif was recently disqualified by the Supreme Court of Pakistan in the same Panama Case verdict.