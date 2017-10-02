This is How Katrina Kaif is Working on Getting The Perfect Body For Tiger Zinda Hai

Latest update October 2nd, 2017 8:00 AM
Yasmin Karachiwala met Katrina Kaif nearly 15 years ago at Salman Khan’s farmhouse. They were chatting casually when Kat asked suddenly, “If I come to work out with you, will you make my arms look like yours?” Yasmin agreed and the next day Kat was at her gym. In a friendship that has lasted over a decade, Yasmin has literally transformed Katrina’s million-dollar body. Yasmin tells us how Kat went about achieving that drool-worthy figure…
“In her upcoming movie which is being shot in Abu Dhabi, Katrina has a lot of action sequences… things like getting up and give someone a front kick, side kick and a back kick and then doing a somersault! Depending on her schedule for the day, I design her workout and diet which is as follows…
Breakfast: Eggs and toast. Two gluten-free toasts and two full eggs.
Workout: Done an hour after breakfast, it includes cardio or some kettlebell training. If she’s doing a fight sequence in the morning, we do some Pilates before the fight to warm up.
Lunch: Fish and vegetables. Grilled fish, low on sodium and oil, mainly sea bass or salmon.
Workout: For around 2 – 3 hours because her fight rehearsal takes two hours. So we have an hour of training and then two hours of fight rehearsal.
Evening: Snack. Something that has protein like a peanut truffle. This could be two hours after lunch, because after that we go back for fight training or another session of Pilates.
Workout: She’s been playing cricket or squash on set to get her cardio in.
Dinner: We eat fish and vegetables again as she needs to look lean and able to fight.”
To achieve a body like Katrina’s is no joke, but with serious dedication- it is definitely possible!
