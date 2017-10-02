Journalist Tarun Tejpal Charged With Raping Junior Colleague: 10 Points

Latest update October 2nd, 2017 8:00 AM
PANAJI: Journalist Tarun Tejpal was charged in court today with raping a junior colleague at news magazine Tehelka four years ago. The Goa court rejected Mr Tejpal’s petition to defer framing of charges by a month and also denied him exemption from appearing in person for court proceedings. The former Tehelka editor has pleaded not guilty. He has denied all the charges against him saying they are “absolutely false” and motivated by “political vendetta” and has appealed in the Bombay High Court that the case be dropped.
