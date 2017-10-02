‘In-house cleaning’ a sign of strength, says interior minister

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal, referring to an earlier statement of Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif, said that the term ‘in-house cleaning’ pertains to strength.

Iqbal was speaking to media when he said that the statement did not bring any shame to the country, instead it restored confidence in them.

“People came under the impression that we are a nation believing in self-accountability,” said the interior minister.

Earlier this month, Asif had said that the military and civil leadership are on the same page that Pakistan has to make a clean break from its past.

Speaking to media, he accepted that Pakistan has made some mistakes in the past, adding that the country should not have participated in the proxy war in Afghanistan during Zia-ul-Haq’s tenure as well as the war on terror.

Asif also remarked that countries shouldn’t put pressure on countries they share a close relationship with. “We need to tell our friends that we have improved our house. We need to bring our house in order to prevent facing embarrassment on an international level.”

Following Asif’s statements, Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi seconded the foreign minister’s remarks regarding ‘in-house cleaning’ and agreed with the point of view that our own house needs to be cleaned first.

However, members of the opposition, along with former interior minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan, came down hard on Asif for his ‘anti-Pakistan’ comments.