COAS meets Afghan president, discusses regional security

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa discussed regional security among other issues with President Ashraf Ghani.

The two leaders discussed bilateral relations, trade and transit, and the war against terrorism in the meeting that took place in Kabul, according to a tweet by the Official Account of the Office of the President of Afghanistan.

Gen Bajwa is visiting the neighbouring country for a day-long visit on the invitation of President Ghani. He is scheduled to meet with senior civilian and military officials during the visit.

The two countries often trade accusations of fomenting militancy and terrorism within each other’s borders, as well as cross-border attacks.

Pakistan blames Afghanistan for hosting several terrorist groups that use its soil against Pakistan, and vice versa.

Last week, Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif said Pakistan cannot take responsibility for peace and security in Afghanistan, adding that effective border management with Afghanistan is imperative to stop infiltration of terrorists.

Speaking at the Asia Society seminar in New York on Wednesday, the minister said the US cannot succeed in Afghanistan by waging war.

Asif said that no one desires peace in Afghanistan more than Pakistan, but that a number of Afghan leaders want to continue status quo for their vested interests.

The minister blamed India for carrying out terrorist activities in Pakistan through Afghanistan, saying that more than 66 terrorist organisations are active inside India.

Around two weeks ago, at a tripartite forum, officials of the US, Afghanistan and Pakistan expressed their commitment to eliminate Daesh from the region.

At the meeting held in Kabul, they agreed on information sharing, complementary efforts and enhanced cooperation, according to the ISPR.

Moreover, on the sidelines of the tripartite meeting, the Pak-Afghan military delegations held a bilateral meeting and discussed cross-border attacks, counter-terrorism, coordinated actions on the respective sides along the border and exchange of detainees.