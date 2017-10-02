Celina Jaitly delivers Two Twin Boys, but one passes away due to serious heart condition

Celina Jaitly, who was already moth top two beautiful twin boys, Viraaj and Winston Haag, recently became a mom for the second time. The actress was pregnant with twins the second time around too, but due to unfortunate circumstances, lost one of her little ones.

Celine who was due early September, gave birth to the twins, named, Arthur Jaitly Haag and Shamsher Jaitly Haag. However, due to a serious heart condition, Shamsher could not continue his journey in this world.

The grieving mother, posted the news on Facebook, seeking blessing for her son Arthur. She said: “ANNOUNCING THE BITTERSWEET ARRIVAL OF OUR 2nd SET OF TWINS”.

When it rains look for rainbows when it’s dark look for stars… My dearest friends, beloved fans and followers. On the auspicious occasion of Dusshera, we would like to take this opportunity to share with you all the following bittersweet news.

The Gods above have blessed us yet again with another set of very handsome twin boys ‘Arthur Jaitly Haag’ and ‘Shamsher Jaitly Haag’ in Dubai on 10th September 2017. However, life is not always how we plan it to be. Our son ‘Shamsher Jaitly Haag’ succumbed to a serious heart condition and could not continue his journey in this world.

Heart-breaking as that is we are very fortunate that a part of him still lives with us through Arthur, whose face will always remind us that an angel who looks exactly like him looks upon us from the arms of his grandfather, my father, in the heavens above, whom we also lost two months ago.

The last two months have been a tumultuous journey for us from losing my beloved father and now baby Shamsher, however there is always a light at the end of a tunnel, and that light for us is our handsome son ‘Arthur Jaitly Haag’ who seeks your blessings and love in his journey that he commences in this world. We thank you all in advance for your love and continued support.

Sending love, immense gratitude and very Happy Dussehra wishes your way.

(Celina Jaitly & Peter Haag)”.