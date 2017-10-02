Ashura processions culminate peacefully across country

KARACHI: Ashura processions, in remembrance of the martyrdom of Imam Hussain (RA) and his companions at Karbala, culminated across the country, amid stringent security measures for the safety of mourners.

The main Ashura procession in Karachi began from Nishtar Park with a Majlis (address) by Allama Shahenshah Hussain Naqvi.

The procession then proceeded to Numaish Chowrangi, from where it followed MA Jinnah Road towards Regal Chowk, and paused at Tibet Centre for Zuhr prayers.

Later, the procession headed towards Bolton Market and culminated upon reaching at Hussainiya Iranian Imambargah, Kharadar.

Over 6,000 security personnel were deployed along the routes of the main procession in Karachi.

Snipers were stationed in balconies of the buildings lining the procession’s traditional route as well as on rooftops of skyscrapers, from where they had an eagle’s eye view of the procession.

In Rawalpindi, the main Ashura procession was taken out at 11am from Imambargah Ashiq Hussain, which culminated upon reaching its destination. According to the police, 7,000 personnel, as well as paramilitary forces, were deployed for the event.

In Lahore, the Ashura procession began with the traditional majlis at Nisar Haveli. Then it proceeded through narrow alleyways of the ‘old city’ and concluded in the evening upon reaching Karbala Gamay Shah.

In Peshawar and Quetta, the processions commenced from Imambargah Agha Syed Ali Shah Rizvi and from Rehmantullah Chowk on Alamdar Road, respectively, and peacefully concluded upon reaching their destinations.

Stringent security measures were in place across the country to ensure safety of mourners.

Cellular and internet services remained suspended in Karachi, Jacobabad, Shikarpur, Kashmore, Khairpur, Haripur, DI Khan and Lakki Marwat, among other areas.

A ban on motorcycle pillion riding was also in place in Karachi, Peshawar and Quetta, whereas the metro bus in Islamabad and Rawalpindi too remained non-operational on Sunday.

With regard to further security and safety inside of the procession, followers and mourners will be required to enter via walk-through gates, installed with metal detectors.

Messages from PM, President:

In their messages, President Mamnoon Hussain and Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi have urged the nation to promote great characteristics of sacrifice, unity and discipline.

In his message, the president said the country can get rid of all political and social issues like extremism by deciding the line of action keeping in view Imam Hussain’s (RA) sacrifice.

He said while commemorating the sacrifices of Imam Hussain (RA) and his family members, we should keep in view his objectives and strategies, which provide a solution to the issues of humanity, particularly those confronting us.

And in his message, the premier said keeping in view the internal and external threats confronting the country we should shun our religious, sectarian and ethnic biases.

He said the sacrifices of the martyrs have proved that the truth is destined to live forever while the fate of the falsity is elimination.