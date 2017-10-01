Latest update October 1st, 2017 11:00 AM

Urwa Hocane brings a unicorn to Mawra’s birthday bash

Oct 01, 2017 Showbiz 0

LAHORE: Pakistani actress Urwa Hocane surprised her sister Mawra on her birthday bash when she brought a unicorn to her birthday party.

Now we know unicorns don’t exist in reality hence don’t get all excited. It was a sweet moment when Mawra’s yes were closed and she was made to open them by her sister only to realise that a unicorn-themed bash was in store for her for the day.

The birthday bash was attended by close friends and family members. Humaima Malick and Farhan Saeed as well as Urwa were the celebrities who can be seen in the pictures.

It looks like Mawra and family had a lot of fun during her bash. All the best for the 25-year-old Pakistani actress from our side!

