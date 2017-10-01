Theft at residence of PTI’s Awn Chaudry; three mobile phones, cash stolen

ISLAMABAD: Thieves have stolen around Rs60,000 and three mobile phones from the residence of senior Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) leader Awn Chaudhry, police said.

Awn Chaudry, the PTI chairman’s political secretary, also confirmed the theft early this morning at his Bani Gala house, where Naeemul Haque also resides.

“The thieves entered my house around 3:30 AM this morning. They took three of my mobile phones and Rs60,000 in cash,” he said, adding that there were also some credit cards in his wallet which was taken by the thieves.

Awn Chaudry, a close aide of PTI Chairman Imran Khan, said the incident “appears to be an ordinary case of theft”.

He said that Haque was sleeping in the room next to his when the robbers came.

Police confirmed that Naeemul Haque tried to chase thieves.

The local police officials said that important details of PTI are stored in the stolen phones, adding that the theft happened within Bani Gala police remits.

An FIR has been registered at the Bani Gala police station.