Mobile phone import up 39.57pc in July, Aug

Latest update October 1st, 2017 11:00 AM
ISLAMABAD: The import of mobile phones into the country increased by 39.57 percent during July-August 2017 as compared to same period of previous year.
The import jumped to $129.392 million in July-August 2017 from $92.707 million during first two months of the previous fiscal year, said a latest data released by Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).
On year-on-year basis, the mobile import went up to $60.822 million in August 2017 from $46.5 million in August 2016 thus showing an increase of 30.8 percent whereas on month-on-month basis, the import declined by 11.3 percent as during July 2016, the mobile import stood at $68.57 million.
Overall Telecom import also increased by 35.3 percent as it increased from $170.6 million in July-August 2016-17 to $230.9 million in first two months of current fiscal year.
On year-on-year and month-on-month basis the telecom import in August 2017 witnessed an increase of 21.26 percent in August 2016 and 2.53 per cent in July 2017. The telcom import increased from $96.4 million in August 2016 and $114.01 million in July 2017 to $116.9 million in August 2017.
Aug 07, 2017 0
Jun 24, 2017 0
Oct 01, 2017 0
Oct 01, 2017 0
Oct 01, 2017 0
Special coverage on China's Two Party Sessions by The Daily Mail - People's Daily