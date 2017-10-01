Indian troops prevent Muharram processions in Occupied Kashmir

Indian troops continued to impose strict restrictions in Occupied Kashmir to prevent people from taking out Muharram processions, Kashmir Media Service reported.

Authorities deployed Indian troops, police and paramilitary personnel in full riot gear across Srinagar to stop the Muharram processions. Pedestrian movement has been suspended, while the forces have placed coils of razor-fitted wire on the main roads to prevent movement of traffic.

Officials told media that the restrictions will remain in force until Ashura on Sunday (Today — 10th Muharram).

Main Muharram processions are banned in the occupied territory since 1990, and only small mourning rallies are allowed in selected areas.

Meanwhile, Indian police arrested dozens of mourners including a minor boy, during a Muharram procession near Jehangir Chowk. Scores of people were injured due to the use of brute force on mourners by Indian troops and police personnel in Srinagar.