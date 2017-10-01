Latest update October 1st, 2017 12:40 AM

The Daily Mail is providing Latest News, Headlines +ACY-amp+ADs Stories from Pakistan about Politics, Business, Sports, Showbiz, Entertainment +ACY-amp+ADs etc. Daily Mail

Latest News

Indian troops prevent Muharram processions in Occupied Kashmir

Oct 01, 2017 Top Stories 0

Indian troops continued to impose strict restrictions in Occupied Kashmir to prevent people from taking out Muharram processions, Kashmir Media Service reported.

Authorities deployed Indian troops, police and paramilitary personnel in full riot gear across Srinagar to stop the Muharram processions. Pedestrian movement has been suspended, while the forces have placed coils of razor-fitted wire on the main roads to prevent movement of traffic.

Officials told media that the restrictions will remain in force until Ashura on Sunday (Today — 10th Muharram).

Main Muharram processions are banned in the occupied territory since 1990, and only small mourning rallies are allowed in selected areas.

Meanwhile, Indian police arrested dozens of mourners including a minor boy, during a Muharram procession near Jehangir Chowk. Scores of people were injured due to the use of brute force on mourners by Indian troops and police personnel in Srinagar.

Muharram 9 processions culminate peacefully across Pakistan

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Pak-China News Exchange Section

Special Editorial

Editor’s Pick

DM Investigates

DM Investigates Archive

Pak-China Media Forum

Subscribe free to Latest News

Special Coverage

Special Coverage

Special coverage on China's Two Party Sessions by The Daily Mail - People's Daily