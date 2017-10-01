Attempt to replace me will only benefit govt: NA Opp leader Khursheed Shah

Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Khursheed Shah said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM) had caused irreparable damage to the joint opposition.

“This approach will only benefit the government,” Shah told journalists in Islamabad.

“The PTI has caused rifts within the joint opposition. If PTI wanted to bring an opposition leader from their party, they could’ve told me. I never would’ve let the opposition divide,” he added.

The PTI and the MQM-P have hinted at their alliance in the next general election as well as bringing a new leader of opposition in NA as leaders from both parties concluded their first round of talks.

Talking to reporters, MQM-P chief Farooq Sattar had criticised the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) for “acting as a friendly opposition to the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz government in the past four years”. He alleged that the PPP had put the public issues on the backburner and played politics for personal interests in the assembly.

He alleged that the PPP and the PML-N, two major political forces in the country, were in collusion and cast doubts on the impartiality of the 2018 general election. He said the MQM-P and the PTI would work together on bringing reforms in the election commission.

Sources in the MQM-P said the PTI had proposed its chief Imran Khan and Qureshi as candidates for the opposition leader’s post. However, the MQM-P intends to suggest its own candidate as well.