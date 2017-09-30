NSC expresses concern over repeated Indian violations along LoC

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s top civilian and military leaders have expressed serious concern over repeated violations by India of the ceasefire agreement along the Line of Control.

The meeting of the National Security Committee, chaired by Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, also condemned the Indian atrocities against the people of Indian-Occupied Kashmir.

Many people have been martyred in the shelling by Indian forces along the LoC, the NSC said in a press statement.

PM Abbasi also took the committee into confidence over his recent visit to the US, while participants were also briefed on his meeting with United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres.

“The committee was informed that the prime minister, in his meeting with UN secretary-general, had handed over a dossier documenting the systematic human rights violations by India in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and stressed the need for appointing a Special Envoy on Jammu and Kashmir” according to the press statement.

Ministers for finance, foreign affairs, chairman JCSC, all three Services’ chiefs and senior civil and military officials.

During the meeting, the committee was also informed that the Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif had visited key regional countries, including China, Iran and Turkey to apprise their leadership of Pakistan’s perspective on crucial regional and international issues.

The statement read: “the committee also reviewed the current developments in the relationship with Afghanistan as well as common avenues for continued cooperation, especially border management and repatriation of refugees.”

The committee participants reiterated its commitment towards peace in Afghanistan.

Moreover, the committee expressed its unwavering resolve to keep Pakistan’s defence impregnable against all forms of external aggression.