Muharram security: Cellular services restored after partial suspension

KARACHI: Mobile phone services were being restored evening after partial suspension in different parts of the country due to the strict security arrangements to safeguard Muharram processions.

The services were earlier suspended in Karachi, Sukkur, Hyderabad, Jacobabad, Kashmore, Khairpur, Shikarpur and other parts of Sindh.

The Sindh government had requested Centre to suspend cellular services from 10am to 10pm Friday (Muharram 8), especially in areas near the routes of Muharram processions.

In Punjab, the cellular services were not operative in Faisalabad, Sialkot, and Bhukkur. The suspension led to several residents facing difficulty in their routine lives.

Internet services were also observed to have been disrupted in some areas of Karachi.

Cellular services will also remain partially suspended in different cities countrywide on 9th and 10th Muharram.

Home Minister Sindh Sohail Anwar Khan Siyal had approached the interior ministry earlier this week to suspend mobile phone services in major cities across the province on 9th and 10th Muharram.

Interior Secretary Sindh said the PTA has instructed to suspend mobile phone services in ‘sensitive’ areas on Saturday and Sunday.

Law enforcement agencies have finalised security arrangements for Muharram processions and congregations on 8th, 9th and 10th Muharram.

In view of Muharram processions, Karachi traffic police has announced alternate routes and traffic arrangements for the next three days.

As per details, M. A. Jinnah Road has been divided into 23 sub-sectors, while shops and all of the 287 entry points to M.A. Jinnah Road have been sealed. The main congregation centre, Nishtar Park, has been divided into nine sectors.

Police officials and sniper squads will be deployed at 124 buildings from Nishtar Park to M.A. Jinnah Road. The main congregations and Muharram processions will start after getting clearance from bomb disposal squad.

Pillion riding has been banned across Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhuwa on 8th, 9th and 10th Muharram.