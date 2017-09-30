Kulsoom Nawaz discharged from hospital

LONDON: Kulsoom Nawaz, the wife of ousted premier Nawaz Sharif who is undergoing treatment for lymphoma in London, has been discharged from the hospital.

Kulsoom was admitted to the emergency unit of Princess Grace Hospital, London, after her condition worsened on Tuesday. However, she has now been discharged.

Speaking to newsman, her son Hussain Nawaz said his mother’s condition was better now. “There do come ups and downs during ailment and it took a couple of days for my mother’s condition to improve.”

“Alhamdulillah, she is better today, however, the treatment continues,” he said, requesting people to pray for her recovery. “Right now, prayers are our biggest asset.”

Kulsoom Nawaz has had three surgeries related to her throat cancer treatment.