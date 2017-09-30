Imran Khan destroying PTI from within: Pervaiz Rasheed

ISLAMABAD: Former Information Minister Pervaiz Rasheed, who stepped down following the Dawn Leaks controversy, said that Imran Khan is destroying the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf from within.

Rasheed said the PTI has a dozen candidates for the post of prime minister and even more for the position of opposition leader.

“Imran is demolishing his own house,” said the former minister.

Rasheed, taking a jibe at the PTI chairman, said that Imran wanted to become the prime minister in 2013, but in 2018, he will be a candidate for Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman.

“PTI Chairman left his home with the dream to become the prime minister in 2013, he is trying his level best to become the opposition leader today and in 2018 he will be a candidate for PCB chairman.”

Responding to a question, the PML-N leader said property tycoon Malik Riaz visited Nawaz Sharif to inquire about the health of Begum Kalsoom Nawaz.