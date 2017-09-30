Alia-Siddarth party’s together post break up

Bollywood exes Alia Bhatt and Siddharth Malhotra met after a long time apparently following their reported split, the duo were attending the Ranbir Kapoor’s Birthday bash.

Its Ranbir Kapoor’s 35th birthday and all of Bollywood went to party with the star at his place including ex lovers Alia Bhatt and Siddharth Malhotra. Although the couple never made their alleged affair official but their break up news stirred all the gossip columns.

Since then the ex couple has avoided each other until the duo arrived at Ranbir’s birthday bash separately, yet at the same place. After calling off their romantic affair a source was quoted saying that the relationship was ended on a bitter note leaving both Alia and Siddharth indifferent to each other; “Sidharth and Alia have split, and unlike previous instances, this time, it seems permanent. They will not get back together again. Alia and Sid are avoiding each other and are not even on talking terms now. Maybe with time, they will get back to being friends, but for now they are maintaining a distance from each other. They were having a lot of fights in the recent times. Mutually, they decided it wasn’t working out and it was better to end it,” reported by PinkVilla.

Other celebrities who attended the bash included Bollywood’s biggest stars like, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan and Arjun Kapoor.