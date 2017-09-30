2 killed, one wounded in IED blast in AJK

A woman and a teenage boy were killed and another person was injured in an explosion near the Line of Control (LoC) in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), officials said.

The explosion was reported to have occurred after 6pm in the Keirni Galli village, 150 yards away from the heavily militarised LoC in Haveli district, Deputy Commissioner Chaudhry Kashif Hussain told newsman.

“This is the last village before the Line of Control and exact information has yet to reach us. But whatever military and other sources have so far told us clearly suggests that the blast was caused by an improvised explosive device (IED),” he told newsman over the telephone.

As a result of the explosion, Zahid Hussain, 16, and Robina, 26, died on the spot. Akseer, son of Hakim Deen, received critical wounds from the blast, the official said.

The injured had been taken to a military-run health facility in Forward Kahuta, the district headquarters of Haveli.

“The area where the incident occurred is in the visual contact of the enemy [Indian troops] and it is highly likely that they may have detonated a previously-planted IED with a remote control after seeing people assembling near it,” Hussain added.

In May this year, four persons were injured after their vehicle ran over an IED in the Khilana area of Jhelum Valley. Khilana is also exposed to Indian gun positions across the LoC.

Indian shelling injures a man: Earlier in the day, a 25-year old man was injured in Poonch due to Indian shelling.

Chaudhry Mohammad Arshad was standing outside a shop in the Polas Kakuta village after offering prayers when shrapnel from a mortar hit him in the stomach and arms, residents and official sources said.

The shelling also partially damaged the mosque, they added.

The victim was admitted in a nearby health facility.