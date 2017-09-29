Latest update September 29th, 2017 1:24 AM

Three top army officers including ex-DG ISPR Asim Bajwa reshuffled

Sep 29, 2017

Three army officers, including former director general (DG) of the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Lt Gen Asim Bajwa, are to be reshuffled, according to a handout released by the army’s media wing.

Lt Gen Asim Bajwa has been posted as corps commander southern command (Quetta), replacing Lt Gen Aamer Riaz, ISPR said.

Lt Gen Riaz has been appointed Corps Commander Lahore, while Lt Gen Sadiq Ali, who currently holds the position, has been posted as inspector general of the Arms Branch at General Headquarters, Rawalpindi, ISPR said.

Lt Gen Ali will replace Lt Gen Asim Bajwa, who was posted as the inspector general of the Arms Branch by Chief of Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa.

Lt Gen Asim Bajwa remained the public face of the military for nearly four-and-a-half years, and was the first three-star general to hold the position.

He was succeeded as DG ISPR by Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor, the current ISPR chief, in Dec 2016.

