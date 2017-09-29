Ranbir’s birthday special: A look at his ‘love affairs’

Bollywood’s heartthrob Ranbir Kapoor turns 35 and on his birthday special, here’s a list of girls he was linked up with and that he officially dated.

Although Ranbir Kapoor’s recent movies have failed to shine on the box office, the talented star remains to be the most celebrated actor of his time. As an actor, Ranbir might have found success but in his love life, the actor has seen more lows than highs. The ‘Rockstar’ has dated many celebrities and here’s a list of his recent to oldest linkup:

Ranbir-Mahira Khan linkup, the actors met in Dubai’s charity function for the first time and immediately the rumors of their relationship started which were rebuffed by both celebrities. Yet recent pictures of their hang out in New York City stormed the internet claiming that there might be something going on.

Katrina-Ranbir relationship started with their movie ‘Ajab Prem ki Ghazab kahani’ and also ended with a movie ‘Jagga Jasoos’. The couple dated for almost six years and was even rumored to be engaged at one point. Though the couple has parted ways both Katrina Kaif and Ranbir have remained friends and are cordial to each other.

Ranbir-Deepika Padukone started dating soon after the stars debuted in the movie industry, the duo dated for almost 2 years. Deepika Padukone even got a tattoo in Ranbir’s name but apparently they ended the relation after Ranbir’s rumored cheating. After their split, both the stars have done two movies together, ‘Yeh Jawani Ha Diwani’ and ‘Tamasha’.

Sonam Kapoor-Ranbir dated for a short time whilst they were filming for their debut movie ‘Saawariya’. After breaking up the relation became quite bitter as both Sonam and Ranbir has avoided each other ever since.