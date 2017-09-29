Pakistan is incomplete without Balochistan: COAS

ISLAMABAD: Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa said that Pakistan is incomplete without Balochistan and the country can not progress without peace and stability in the province, according to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The army chief made the remark while interacting with the youth of province.

A group of 173 students and faculty members of various educational institutions of Balochistan met the COAS at Inter-Services Public Relations Directorate.

COAS termed the youth as Pakistan’s most precious asset and urged them to contribute to national integration and progress by performing a positive role.

General Bajwa also advised the students to never get misguided by anti-state propaganda being engineered by certain anti-state elements from abroad with the support of hostile foreign agencies.

He also advised the youth to focus on their education, work hard and dispel negativity

COAS said that Balochistan is blessed with talent and vibrant youth, and future, of Pakistan, belongs to them

Reaffirming education as our national priority, he said: “we will do our best to provide wholehearted support towards the attainment of the national objective.” Establishment of NUST campus Quetta is a step towards this end, he added.

COAS also assured the students that Pakistan Army is committed to providing them with a safe, secure, and stable Pakistan.

“Pakistan Army is capable to meet all internal and external challenges and no one can dare to cast an evil eye on Pakistan. Pakistan Army has achieved great success to rid the country from violence and terrorism,” the statement of the army’s media cell added.

COAS also mentioned the development projects which Pakistan Army has initiated with the support of the government for development in the province including communication infrastructure, schools and cadet colleges.

The students applauded the state of morale, commitment and professional competence of Pakistan Army and expressed their gratitude. They also assured COAS of their commitment towards a peaceful and prosperous Pakistan.

General Bajwa had earlier said some people and hostile agencies from abroad are trying to destabilize Pakistan and criticise the Army.

The army chief had further said that such elements fear the Army as it is “a hurdle in their nefarious designs”.

The chief of army staff also said the Army shall continue to perform in the best interest of the country and will stand by the nation against all challenges.