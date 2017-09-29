Knife attacks on women spread fear in Karachi

KARACHI: Two more women became victims of the knife attack in the Gulistan-e-Jauhar locality of the metropolis, sparking fear and panic among the area residents.

A 16-year-old became the eighth victim of the knife attack, media reported. The teenagers was shifted to a private hospital for medical treatment.

Earlier in the day, a 28-year-old woman was attacked in the afternoon. She had said that a man on a motorcycle, wearing a helmet, had attacked her with a sharp-edged instrument from behind.

Women are being targeted in the mysterious attacks, which have been reported near Rabia City and Jauhar Chowrangi are of Gulistan-e-Jauhar in the last three days.

Witnesses record statements: One of the victims, who was attacked on September 26, told newsman that an unidentified man on a motorcycle wearing a black helmet attacked her from behind.

As a result, her leg was severely injured and she took a rickshaw to reach her house. The victim’s mother then took her to a hospital and her father informed the police.

However, when the police reached her house, they arrested her father for the incident. Her father, Abdul Rashid, remarked that he was detained overnight and claimed the police had asked him for a bribe.

Another survivor, a student of seventh grade, informed police that she was attacked from behind near Rabia City in Gulistan-e-Jauhar. The girl said she was unable to identify the attacker as he had covered his face with a helmet.

“I went outside to buy something when I was attacked by the assailants on a motorcycle,” she said, adding that at least one of the attackers was wearing a black shirt.

The victim’s mother said her daughter had received eight stitches for her wounds.

According to the spokesperson of a private hospital in the area, as many as five girls have been brought to the hospital for treatment of knife injuries in the past few days.

Speaking to newsman, SP Gulshan said that as many as four women have been attacked by unidentified persons near Rabia City and Jauhar Chowrangi.

He added four women were injured in two respective attacks on September 25, and one girl was attacked the very next day.

Police have started investigations into the case, he said.

Panic has gripped different localities in Gulistan-e-Jauhar following the attacks.

Speaking in this regard, a female student of Karachi University said that police officers have advised women to be careful while walking on the streets.

“We have been directed to not leave our houses after Maghrib prayers,” remarked another student.

Female students also said that they are taking all possible precautions including avoiding walking alone at night and not staying out for too long.

While referring to the attacker, one KU student said that the attacker seems to be suffering from a psychological disorder. “Normal people do not commit such acts,” she added.

Another student said that government should take notice of the issue and resolve it immediately.