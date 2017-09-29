India cannot deny use of pellet guns against Kashmiris: FO

ISLAMABAD: Ministry of Foreign Affairs Spokesperson Nafees Zakaria said that India cannot deny use of pellet guns against Kashmiris.

Addressing the weekly foreign office briefing, Zakaria remarked Pakistan has urged the international community to take notice of threatening tone of India.

The spokesperson said human rights situation in Occupied Kashmir is constantly deteriorating. “Seven Kashmiris have been martyred in the last week”

He said India is using every inhuman measure to suppress the indigenous movement for self-determination.

He said India continues with unprovoked ceasefire violations at LOC and the working boundary, targeting civilians, deliberately.

He said Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi in his address to the United Nations General Assembly reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to protect its sovereignty and integrity.

The spokesperson further said that Pakistan rejects the role of India in Afghanistan. “India wants to spread terrorism and chaos in Pakistan.”

Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) is in contact with banned outfits such as Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan and Jamaat-ul-Ahrar, said Zakaria, adding that TTP also takes financial assistance from RAW.

“Indian role in Afghanistan is not constructive rather destructive,” he added.

He further added that Pakistan and China are discussing including names of more countries in the China Pakistan Economic Door.

To a question about the country’s nuclear programme, Nafees Zakaria said that Pakistan’s command and control system and nuclear security remains robust and at par with the international standards.