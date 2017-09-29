Govt, opposition haven’t yet presented name for NAB chief: Shah

ISLAMABAD: Opposition Leader Khursheed Shah said the reports regarding appointment of a new chairman of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) did not have substance, adding that no name had yet been proposed for the key slot.

Shah, in his statement issued to media, said he was in touch with all political parties and would expedite consultation after Ashura Muharram.

“I have held consultation with Tehreek-e-Insaf, besides meeting the prime minister. But neither the premier, nor the opposition has yet proposed a name for NAB chief,” he said, adding that only Jamaat-e-Islami has proposed a name for the post.

The leader of the opposition said that he would suggest a unanimous name to the prime minister after consultation with all opposition parties. “People’s party decides on national affairs through consultation, while in the past too we took opposition parties into confidence on such matters.”

He further said if the government and opposition failed to reach a consensus on appointment of the NAB chairman, then the matter would be forwarded to concerned parliamentary committee.

Shah said the 12-member committee, which had six members each from the government and opposition, would appoint the NAB chief through voting.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) member Naeemul Haq said he had heard that the Intelligence Bureau (IB) director general was being made the NAB chief.

“If this happened, we would oppose it,” he added.