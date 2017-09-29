German ambassador Martin Kobler calls on Shehbaz Sharif

LAHORE: German Ambassador to Pakistan Martin Kobler called on Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif.

Matters of mutual cooperation, bilateral relations and skills development among Pakistani youth came under discussion during the meeting.

The chief minister expressed his best wishes on assumption of the charge of ambassador of Germany to Pakistan. The conversation between the two leaders was held in Arabic and German languages.

The German ambassador lauded the command of CM Punjab on Arabic and German languages. He said that Shehbaz Sharif had done a lot for the people of the province.

The ambassador said: “You are a visionary leader and your administrative skills are extraordinary. You have gained a conspicuous position with your abilities,” added the envoy.

He said that cooperation would be extended to the Punjab government in technical and vocational training programmes and Germany would share its expertise and experiences with Pakistan. He also stressed the need for promoting contacts at the level of chambers of commerce.

Talking to the German ambassador, CM Shehbaz Sharif said that Pakistan and Germany are the best friendly countries while the German technology is recognised the world over. “We are desirous of benefiting from the German technology,” he added.

He said that 60 per cent population of Pakistan consists of the youth and therefore, provincial government has started different programmes to empower the youth through technical and vocational trainings. However, a lot is needed to be done to transform this challenge into opportunity. “We do not need resources but German expertise and experiences in this field,” said the CM.

The chief minister said that German cooperation in skills development sector would be welcomed and “we want to work jointly in this regard.” He said that elimination of terrorism and fanaticism has become a global challenge.

The whole nation has written a new history by giving unprecedented sacrifices in the war against terrorism. He said that Pakistan is a peaceful country and due to the policies of the incumbent government, the menace of terrorism has been mostly controlled. The Pakistani society is moving towards tolerance, cohesion and peaceful coexistence while every citizen enjoys equal rights, concluded the chief minister.

Secretary Planning & Development, Secretary Industries, CEO Punjab Board of Investment and Trade and concerned officers were present on the occasion.