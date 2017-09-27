Zhu Ting can be an ambassador between China and Turkey: TVF president

With the 2017-2018 Turkish women’s volleyball league scheduled to start next month, Turkish Volleyball Federation (TVF) president Mehmet Akif Ustundag says Zhu Ting can be an ambassador between China and Turkey.

During a recent interview with Xinhua in Istanbul, the TVF president praised Zhu Ting’s contribution to help Vakifbank clinch European trophy and World Club champion this year. “We love her and see her as one of us,” he said.

Zhu Ting, the MVP of Rio Olympic Games, joined Vakifbank volleyball team last September and extended her contract with the Turkish side to play another season here.

Futhermore, Zhu’s success in Turkish volleyball league has already made her a topic during Turkish Besiktas football team’s visit to China this July. Besiktas club staff were quoted as saying “Football Association officials, journalists and football fans, everyone we met in China talked about Zhu’s transfer to Turkey.”

Ustundag responded he felt happy to see volleyball was talked during football meetings, adding he believed Zhu is a key figure of China-Turkey sport relation and TVF would like to do everything to promote bilateral sport exchanges.

He also mentioned the support from clubs and sponsors is the major reason of the rise of Turkish women’s volleyball league for years, which has attracted many top volleyball players around the world to come to play in Turkey.

On the other hand, TVF has appointed Vakifbank coach Giovanni Guidetti as the head of Turkish women’s national team, hoping the Italian would bring Turkey into the tournament of 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

“Giovanni has already been working in Turkey for a long time, and he knows Turkey and Turkish players.”

“Also he worked for German and Dutch national teams and was successful in them. We trust him and made a long contract with him until Tokyo Olympic,” TVF president noted.

Ustundag used to work for Turktelekom volleyball club and brought China’s volleyball legend Lang Ping to coach the team in 2008.

“We ever worked together, and she was very disciplined and successful in Turkey. I want to send my best regards to her,” he told Xinhua.

The upcoming Turkish women’s volleyball league, named “Vestel Venus Sultans league”, will begins on Oct. 18, when Vakifbank has its first league match against Halkbank in Ankara.