Latest update September 27th, 2017 12:14 AM

The Daily Mail is providing Latest News, Headlines +ACY-amp+ADs Stories from Pakistan about Politics, Business, Sports, Showbiz, Entertainment +ACY-amp+ADs etc. Daily Mail

Latest News

PTI Chief working on agenda of disrespecting, disregarding national institutions: Marriyum

Sep 27, 2017 Metro 0

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting, Marriyum Aurangzeb has said Imran Khan is misleading and telling lie before the nation regarding respect of the judiciary.

In a statement, she said that PTI Chief is working on the agenda of disrespecting and disregarding national institutions.

She said that Imran Khan is raising slogans to eliminate corruption from the country, but he himself is running away from accountability.

She said that former Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif presented himself and his entire family for accountability before courts of law. She said Nawaz Sharif adopted the constitutional course against the verdict of Supreme Court in Panama Paper Case to ensure supremacy of law and constitution.

Akshay Kumar shares adorable video with his ‘princess’

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Pak-China News Exchange Section

Special Editorial

Editor’s Pick

DM Investigates

DM Investigates Archive

Pak-China Media Forum

Subscribe free to Latest News

Special Coverage

Special Coverage

Special coverage on China's Two Party Sessions by The Daily Mail - People's Daily