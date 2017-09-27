PTI Chief working on agenda of disrespecting, disregarding national institutions: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting, Marriyum Aurangzeb has said Imran Khan is misleading and telling lie before the nation regarding respect of the judiciary.

In a statement, she said that PTI Chief is working on the agenda of disrespecting and disregarding national institutions.

She said that Imran Khan is raising slogans to eliminate corruption from the country, but he himself is running away from accountability.

She said that former Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif presented himself and his entire family for accountability before courts of law. She said Nawaz Sharif adopted the constitutional course against the verdict of Supreme Court in Panama Paper Case to ensure supremacy of law and constitution.