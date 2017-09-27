Express company fined for violating terrorism law

An express delivery company in Shuyang County, Jiangsu province was fined 150,000 Yuan (22,680 US dollars) for failing to check parcels and senders’ identity, thepaper.cn reported.

Shuyang police said the company violated the terrorism law that was implemented on January 1, 2016.

During a drug trafficking investigation, the police found that suspects hid drugs in dolls and distributed them through the express company.

The company did not check senders’ identities nor look inside the packages, and police said this directly aided the distribution of drugs.

The company was fined 150,000 Yuan, while the general managers of the company and the heads of three distribution stations were each fined 10,000 Yuan.