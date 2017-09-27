Latest update September 27th, 2017 12:14 AM

Court sessions open on time in flooded Nanjing court

Sep 27, 2017 China Update with CRI 0

Despite heavy flooding in Nanjing, capital of Jiangsu Province, a local court has opened for business, reports people.com.cn.

The Qixia People’s Court heard five sessions, four of which had previously been scheduled.
Parts of Nanjing have been flooded in recent days due to heavy rains.

The Qixia courthouse became one of the victims of the flooding.

The report on people.com.cn contends that one of the cases, an arbitration, was settled – in part – because of the ‘professional spirit’ that the court showed in opening, despite the obvious hardship.

