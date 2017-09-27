China-US shared interests outweigh differences in trade: Li Keqiang

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang said that shared interests far outweigh differences in economic and trade relations between China and the United States.

“As each other’s largest trading partner, the main trend of China-US economic and trade ties is cooperation,” Li said while meeting with visiting U.S. Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross.

China will work with the United States in the spirit of mutual respect and win-win cooperation to expand cargo and service trade and resolve frictions and differences through dialogue and consultation, Li said.

The premier said China’s market will be more and more open and its business environment will get better and better. “We welcome more U.S. enterprises to invest in China,” he said.

“China hopes the United States gives fair treatment to Chinese investment and relaxes restrictions on exports of high-tech products to China so that bilateral economic and trade ties grow in dynamic equilibrium,” the premier said.

A sound and stable China-U.S. relationship serves the interests of the two countries and meets the aspirations of the international community, Li said.

Ross said US-China relations are getting closer and enjoy a bright future, adding that the United States welcomes China’s steady and rapid opening-up and will improve communication with China for greater trade and investment partnership as well as people-to-people exchanges.