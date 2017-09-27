Baseball: All rise! Judge rules rookie homer record

NEW YORK: New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge broke Mark McGwire’s 30-year-old rookie home run record, belting his 50th homer of the season in his team’s victory over the Kansas City Royals.

Judge smacked his record-breaking homer with the Yankees down two outs in the bottom of the seventh innning at Yankee Stadium.

Earlier the 25-year-old had tied McGwire’s record of 49 homers when he bludgeoned Royals starter Jakob Junis into the right-center field stands.

His 50th homer came off the pitching of Trevor Cahill, with the ball flying into the left field seats.

Judge was given a resounding ovation after rounding the bases following his record homer.

Judge becomes only the fifth player in Yankees history to score at least 50 home runs in a season.

His record-setting mark sees him join an illustrious club which includes Babe Ruth, Mickey Mantle, Roger Maris and Alex Rodriguez.

McGwire’s rookie season record of 49 home runs had stood since 1987.