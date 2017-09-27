Akshay Kumar shares adorable video with his ‘princess’

Akshay Kumar is not just a superstar but also a super dad when it comes to his children, which can be seen in an adorable video of him and his daughter Nitara on her birthday.

The actor and his wife, Twinkle Khanna, are proud parents of two – a son Aarav and daughter Nitara. The ‘Toilet Ek Prem Katha’ actor showed his fans a glimpse of the love he has for his baby by sharing an adoring video with his daughter on her fifth birthday. Akshay shared a cute father-daughter moment, where Nitara is seen applying shaving cream on her dearest dad’s face.

Although the Bollywood actor loves his little princess to bits and pieces, yet he does not want her to grow up. Along with the video, the superstar wrote, “My favourite part of everyday…my daughter shaving me at the sink, precious times, priceless moments! Happy Birthday my princess! One request, please don’t grow up sweetheart.”

Twinkle also wished her daughter on social media but the actress previously shared a video on Akshay’s birthday where Nitara was seen directing him to act when she says an emotion.

Even with an extremely tight schedule and a busy routine, Akshay still manages to give quality time to his family, especially to his son Aarav and daughter Nitara.