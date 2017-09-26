Xi, British PM discuss Korean Peninsula situation over phone

Chinese President Xi Jinping held a telephone conversation with British Prime Minister Theresa May on bilateral ties and the situation on the Korean Peninsula.

In the phone conversation, Xi recalled that during the Group of 20 summit held in July in Germany’s Hamburg, he and May agreed to deepen the 21st century-oriented China-Britain global comprehensive strategic partnership and continue building the “Golden Era” of bilateral relations.

This year marks the 45th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Britain at the ambassadorial level. The two sides should maintain high-level exchanges, promote institutional dialogue in various fields, preserve the robust momentum of China-Britain economic and trade and cultural exchange and cooperation, deepen the alignment of development strategies between the two countries within the framework of the Belt and Road Initiative, and strengthen coordination in preserving world peace and development, Xi added.

A prosperous, stable and open Britain and European Union conforms to the interests of all parties, Xi told May, adding that China is willing to promote continued development of China-Britain and China-EU relations.

Proposed by Xi in 2013, the Belt and Road Initiative aims to build trade and infrastructure networks connecting Asia with Europe and Africa on and beyond the ancient Silk Road routes. It comprises the Silk Road Economic Belt and the 21st Century Maritime Silk Road.

For her part, May said Britain attaches great importance to developing relations with China, sticks to the general direction of the “Golden Era” of bilateral ties, and is willing to work with China to make bilateral high-level contact closer, make good use of strategic dialogue, deepen partnership cooperation in the fields of economy, trade, security and culture, and promote the development of EU-China relations.

Meanwhile, the two leaders exchanged views on the Korean Peninsula situation.

Xi stressed that China adheres to the goal of denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula, resolutely maintains the international nuclear non-proliferation regime and firmly safeguards peace and stability in Northeast Asia.

He also said the Korean Peninsula issue should be solved through peaceful means including dialogue and consultation, which requires joint efforts by the international community.

As permanent members of the United Nations Security Council, China and Britain have responsibility and obligation to deal with the related issues from the perspective of maintaining regional and global peace, Xi said, expressing the hope that Britain will be actively committed to working for peace and facilitating talks and will play a constructive role in easing tensions and reopening dialogue.

May said Britain is committed to preserving international and regional peace and stability, as well as peaceful solution of the Korean Peninsula nuclear issue.

Britain values China’s important influence on resolving the Korean Peninsula issue, appreciates the efforts China has made and is willing to strengthen communication and coordination with China in this regard, she added.