Vice Premier stresses innovation cooperation in China-US ties

Chinese Vice-Premier Liu Yandong has stressed the importance of innovative cooperation in China-US relations as she attended the China-US Young Maker Competition and China-US Youth Innovation Center inauguration ceremony in New York.

Liu said China has deepened its innovation development strategy and is striving to transform into an innovation-oriented country; the Chinese government has widely initiated international cooperation and taken an active role in global innovative networking.

Liu added that innovative collaboration is the most dynamic part of China-US relationship and encouraged youngsters of the two countries to learn from each other and follow the new technological revolution.

She said she hoped the China-US Youth Innovation Center, as a platform for youngsters to engage in technological and cultural exchanges, would cultivate more innovative talents for the two countries.

Accompanied by New York University President Andrew Hamilton, Liu also visited exhibitions featuring innovative products made by Chinese and American youngsters.

Liu stopped at Anchorage, the biggest city in Alaska, and met with vice governor Byron Mallott.

During the meeting, Liu said China hopes to strengthen cooperation with Alaska in trade, investment, energy, tourism, fishing, winter sports and other areas.

In the coming days, the Vice Premier will co-chair the first social and cultural dialogue between China and the US in Washington DC.