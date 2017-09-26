Nawaz holds meetings with PM Abbasi, Nisar

ISLAMABAD: Disgruntled Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan called on PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif at Punjab House.

According to media, Nisar first inquired into the health of Nawaz’s wife, Kulsoom, who is undergoing treatment for lymphoma in London.

Law Minister Zahid Hamid, Senators Pervaiz Rashid and Asif Kirmani and the prime minister’s aviation adviser, Mehtab Khan Abbasi, were in a meeting with Nawaz when Nisar reached the premises.

Later, a one-on-one meeting began between the two.

Nisar reposed his full confidence in Nawaz’s leadership, but aired his grievances as well.

PM Abbasi meets Nawaz: Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi met Nawaz on Monday after his return from London.

The two discussed matters related to the party and the political situation of the country.

Abbasi also discussed development projects with the former premier.

Nawaz returned to the country early this morning after spending over three weeks in London.

He is set to appear before an accountability court tomorrow which is hearing three corruption cases against him and his family.

Last week, Nisar criticised fellow party leader and Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif, over his ‘in-house cleanup’ statement.

He also lambasted the government over its failure to condemn a US drone strike in Kurram Agency this month.

Earlier, Nisar made public his disagreement over the heightened role of Maryam Nawaz in the party affairs. Maryam successfully led the campaign for the NA-120 by-election in Lahore on behalf of Kulsoom, the PML-N candidate.

In an interview on media’ Nisar had said, “Children are only children, they cannot be accepted as leaders”.

The former interior minister stressed that Sharif’s daughter needs to prove her mettle first by engaging in real politics.

“Maryam Nawaz should understand and partake in practical politics. Only then can she be considered a leader,” Nisar said.