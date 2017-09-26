Hostile foreign agencies trying to destabilise Pakistan: COAS

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff Qamar Javed Bajwa said some people and hostile agencies from abroad are trying to destabilize Pakistan and criticise the Army, said a statement released by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

General Bajwa further said that such elements fear the Army as it is “a hurdle in their nefarious designs”.

The army chief made the remarks while visiting the grave of Lieutenant Arsalan Alam, who was martyred while manning a border post in Rajgal valley.

“No power can harm us till such time we have such valiant sons of soil and their brave parents in Pakistan.”

The chief of army staff also said the Army shall continue to perform in the best interest of the country and will stand by the nation against all challenges.

He further said that use of force is the prerogative of the state alone and the Army will restore peace and rule of law, “whatever sacrifices it may cost”, added ISPR.

General Bajwa visited the parents of the martyred officer at his village near Murree and offered prayers at his grave.

While paying tribute to the officer, General Bajwa said the Army and the nation is proud of its martyrs who have rendered the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty.

Arsalan was the only son of his parents and leaves behind his parents and three sisters.

The 22-year-old officer was martyred when terrorists fired from across the border on the newly established Pakistani border post in Rajgal.

Alam was commanding the post when he got hit, according to a statement issued by the ISPR.

The funeral prayers of Alam were offered at Peshawar Garrison.

The Army in August announced the successful completion of Operation Khyber-4 in the Rajgal area of Khyber Agency.

In a press conference, Director-General Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Asif Ghafoor had announced that 253 square kilometers had been cleared of militant presence.

He added that a separate clearance operation is also underway in Khyber Valley.

The ISPR said during the operation, hundreds of landmines were defused which were planted by the militants to slow the advance of the Army and to inflict casualties on the advancing forces.

Two soldiers were martyred and 15 were injured during the operation in the volatile area.

In order to create a more permanent security presence in the volatile area, the Army also set up 91 check posts in Rajgal valley.

Operation Khyber-4 was launched to stop infiltration of terrorists from across the Pak-Afghan border.