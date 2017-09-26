Four wanted terrorists killed in Balochistan operations: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Security forces in Balochistan conducted operations in various areas of the province and killed four wanted terrorists affiliated with BRA and UBA, said a statement released by the Inter-Services Public Relations.

In the Dera Bugti district, Thango and Keleri affiliated with BRA were killed. They were involved in the abduction of civilians and attacks on security forces.

Mohammad Khan and Jalal Deen, affiliated with UBA, were killed in Sibbi district of the province. The terrorists were involved in blasts targeting railway lines, planting IEDs and destroying power lines.

A suicide bomber, belonging to the proscribed Lashkar-e-Jhangvi (LeJ), was also arrested along with 23 other suspects in the operations conducted by FC Balochistan, added ISPR.

Security personnel recovered light machineguns, sub-machineguns, rifles, pistols, IEDs, rockets, hand grenades, 16kg of explosives, a mortar shell and 15,032 rounds of different caliber ammunition were also recovered in the raids.