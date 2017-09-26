Bailable arrest warrants issued for Sharif children

ISLAMABAD: An accountability court issued bailable arrest warrants for deposed prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s three children.

Maryam, Hassan and Hussain have been asked to appear before the court on October 2. Judge Muhammad Bashir issued the warrants against a surety of Rs1 million each.

The former premier’s two sons were summoned before the court today for hearing of references filed by the National Accountability Bureau. However, they were unable to appear today as they are still in London tending to their mother, who is undergoing cancer treatment.

Nawaz made a brief appearance before the accountability court today. According to reports, he informed the court his wife is not well owing to which he was asked to leave after a few minutes.

Nawaz returned to Pakistan on Monday after spending more than three weeks in London and went straight into several consultation sessions with party leaders about his future plans. He left for London on August 30 days after his wife, Kulsoom Nawaz, was diagnosed with lymph node cancer. Since then, she had undergone three surgeries in the British capital, with Sharif and their sons beside her.