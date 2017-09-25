No Mercy: Lesnar survives war against the Monster

Brock Lesnar has successfully defended his Universal Title against Braun Strowman in an epic main event matchup at No Mercy pay-per-view.

The match lived up to its hype as the champion was tossed around the ring like a rag doll by Strowman in their WrestleMania-caliber clash.

The Beast managed to kick out of an early Running Powerslam which was the only success Strowmen could claim in the early goings.

‘The Monster Among Man’ [Strowman] again popped up from a German Suplex and answered with an immediate chokeslam.

At one point, the only offense Lesnar had to his name was a German Suplex and a right hand.

The Beast went to his mat game in response, applying a torturous Kimura Lock that brought Strowman to his knees.

Stowman managed to reach the ropes and reply with a spinebuster, but the long stretch in the maneuver left Braun a changed man. Now, when Lesnar opened the gates to Suplex City, his monstrous foe wasn’t quite as quick to get up.

But six suplexes later, he wasn’t ready to stay down, either. Strowman answered Brock’s F-5 attempt with a pair of Running Powerslams, but his injured arm took too much of the impact for him to make the cover, and he paid for it.

Lesnar, with the last ounce of strength available to him, hoisted Strowman up for an F-5, nearly drove The Monster Among Men through the canvas and secured the three-count that extended his Universal Championship reign.

Following the match, in an interview Lesnar’s advocate Paul Heyman praised the Monster Among Men and said, “the Beast Among Monsters” didn’t look quite ready to cede his throne at WWE No Mercy.