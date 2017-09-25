Bipasha Basu finally opens up about her bitter split with John Abraham

After many years, actress Bipasha Basu finally opens up about her ugly break-up with ex-beau John Abraham. Bipasha was committed to John Abraham for almost nine years and it came as a shock to many, when the two parted ways in 2011.

While Bipasha Basu is now happily married to actor Karan Singh Grover, John is married to Bollywood outsider Priya Runchal. Far from maintaining a cordial relationship after the break-up, the estranged couple refused to even speak to each other now.

In a recent interview to an Indian media, when questioned about her past with John and the aftermaths of their break-up. She replied, “No. It was definitely not amicable. No break-up is ever amicable. Otherwise, no one would break up. There are always reasons. Otherwise, there won’t be any break-ups. I felt abandoned. I was living in a lala land till then. Now sitting today I feel I was so foolish. During those nine years, I retracted from my work, pushed back opportunities, stood like a rock for the man I loved, did not meet people just to give that extra time to make my relationship work and then I realised that the thing I was working so hard for was gone overnight. It took me months to realise that it’s over and I am abandoned. I went through a lot of pain. I used to howl, went into isolation, it hurt.”

Bipasha was also asked if it was possible to be friends with an ex. She said, “See if your ex is an a***e, it’s not possible. But if your ex is a good human being and things didn’t gel well between you, then of course, it’s possible, but it depends.”

‘Alone’ actress has also dated Dino Morea and Harman Baweja before getting married to Karan Singh Grover.