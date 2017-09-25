Ahsan Iqbal to attend Interpol conference

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal, who also holds the office of minister of planning, development and reforms, has left for China on an official five-day visit.

He will be participating in the ministerial conference of Interpol. He will also meet his Chinese counterpart to discuss issues related to security, said a statement released by the Ministry of Interior.

Projects related to China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) with National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) will also be reviewed during the meeting.

Before embarking on his tour, Iqbal lauded the relationship between Pakistan and China, adding that the cordial conduct was also time-tested. He added that work on CPEC and related projects was underway on a war-footing basis and will be completed well within the prescribed time frame.