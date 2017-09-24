Three factory workers die after falling into chemical tank in Karachi

KARACHI: Three factory workers lost their lives after they fell in a chemical tank in Karachi’s Ibrahim Haidri vicinity.

One of the four workers who fell into the tank, identified as Abu Bakar, was rescued.

“He is in critical condition and has been transferred to Jinnah Post Graduate Medical Centre,” a rescue worker said.

The bodies were recovered soon after the incident was reported.

Four labourers died after falling into an underground chemical tank of an industrial unit one after another in the Bin Qasim area earlier this year on July 21.

The incident comes as a grim reminder of last year’s tragedy that resulted in the loss of five lives in a Korangi factory.