PTI and MQM-P agree on a new NA opposition leader

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) agreed that there should be a new leader of the opposition in the National Assembly.

PTI Vice President Shah Mehmood Qureshi spoke with MQM-P leader Dr Farooq Sattar on the phone and the two leaders decided to meet soon, media reported.

A PTI delegation headed by Qureshi and including Asad Umer, Imran Ismail and Firdous Naqvi will meet MQM-P leaders on September 26.

In the meeting, the two parties will decide who they will opt for as the new leader of the opposition in the lower house of the parliament.

The two parties have made the decision in view of National Accountability Bureau Chairman Chaudhry Qamar Zaman retiring next month.

A few days ago, Leader of Opposition in the National Assembly Khursheed Shah, while downplaying reports of talks between the two key opposition parties for his removal, had said every party reserved the right to have its member chosen as the opposition leader.

“In politics, there are no [permanent] friends and foes, and every party has the right to have its member elected as the leader of opposition,” he added.